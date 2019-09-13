After vanquishing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is on to his next battle: a grueling, very public divorce from his third wife, Judith.

The New York Times is out with a juicy report peeling back the curtain on Giuliani’s messy separation from his wife, which — despite attempts to sort it out in private — is going to trial in January over Judith’s contentions that Rudy is downplaying how much he’s worth.

The Times reports that Judith has accused Rudy of one potentially salacious expenditure: $286,532, since their divorce process began, on another woman:

Swirled into the current divorce proceedings is more scandal-ready fodder: intimations of Mr. Giuliani’s involvement with yet another woman. In court, Mrs. Giuliani has claimed that her husband spent $286,532 since their divorce commenced on a woman named Maria Rose Ryan, the chief executive officer of a small New Hampshire hospital, with whom he has traveled abroad.

Giuliani and Ryan’s daughter, who is the former mayor’s personal assistant, denied any relationship, per the Times:

Any suggestion that Mr. Giuliani and Ms. Ryan were having an affair would be categorically false, according to Ms. Ryan’s daughter, Vanessa Ryan, who is Mr. Giuliani’s personal assistant. She said her mother sometimes serves as a consultant for Mr. Giuliani. Mr. Giuliani had brought her in, the daughter said, to close some deals because “she can talk a bum into buying a ham sandwich, she’s a great businesswoman.” “You think his ex-wife would be happy about that,” Ms. Ryan added. “She’s bringing more money.” Mr. Giuliani has also denied any romantic relationship with Ms. Ryan’s mother, but the accusation is another echo of the past: Ms. Hanover accused him of being intimately involved with a staff member, Cristyne Lategano-Nicholas; they both have consistently denied any improper relationship took place.

Last year, the New York Post reported that Rudy cheated on Judith with Maria. Sources told Page Six that Rudy was bragging to friends about an affair with a woman with “big boobs.” Giuliani denied the affair and told Page Six the claims were “totally false.”

Judith Giuliani also contends that Rudy left his job at law firm Greenberg Traurig in 2018, one month after the divorce was filed, in order to reduce future alimony. While according to the Times he earned $7.9 million in 2016 and $9.5 million in 2017, after he left the firm in 2018 to begin working pro-bono for President Donald Trump, his earnings sunk to a paltry $6.8 million.

“I feel betrayed by a man that I supported in every way for more than 20 years,” Judith told the Times. “I’m sad to know that the hero of 9/11 has become a liar.”

You might recall — and if you don’t, the Times provides a reminder — that Giuliani informed his second wife Donna Hanover that he was divorcing her at a press conference. It was at that very same press conference that he name-dropped Judith.

