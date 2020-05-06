President Donald Trump swiped at Dr. Rick Bright, the former head of BARDA, at a pool spray Wednedsay after Bright filed a whistleblower complaint about, among other things, his serious concern about HHS leadership not doing more to address Covid-19 more seriously early on.

Bright also claimed he was transferred out of his position because of his pushback against things like hydroxychloroquine.

The president said this afternoon that Bright is just a “disgruntled guy” he’s “never met.”

“I did not hear good things about him at all. And to me he seems like a disgruntled employee that’s trying to help the Democrats win and election by getting out,” the president continued. “He’s got a pre-taped sermon about, you know, what he thinks. I could tell you they didn’t think he did a particularly good job as I understand it.”

