Conservative commentator Bethany Mandel reached Twitter’s top trending topics on Wednesday following a rant against coronavirus lockdown measures during which she said, “You can call me a Grandma killer.”

During her six-tweet rant, Mandel declared, “You can call me a Grandma killer. I’m not sacrificing my home, food on the table, all of our docs and dentists, every form of pleasure (museums, zoos, restaurants), all my kids’ teachers in order to make other people comfortable. If you want to stay locked down, do. I’m not.”

You can call me a Grandma killer. I’m not sacrificing my home, food on the table, all of our docs and dentists, every form of pleasure (museums, zoos, restaurants), all my kids’ teachers in order to make other people comfortable. If you want to stay locked down, do. I’m not. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 6, 2020

Mandel’s rant soon went viral, with “Grandma Killer” becoming the third most trending topic in the United States.

Thank you for letting us know we can you Grandma killer. Have fun at the zoo with the kiddos! https://t.co/lrL9wMQBNJ — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) May 6, 2020

“I don’t care if you die, I’m taking my family to Outback Steakhouse!!!! Your grandma can CHOKE” https://t.co/CBDKfh3sjU — 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔰 (@moby_dickhead) May 6, 2020

you seem nice https://t.co/VW9QSQLhWA — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 6, 2020

A member of my extended family who had coronavirus died. But enjoy the zoo! https://t.co/45iDtfhykX — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) May 6, 2020

You’re a grandma killer yes. But you’re also a nurse killer, a doctor killer, a cop killer, a grocery clerk killer, a student killer, a 5 year old killer, a bus driver killer, a father killer who just had a child killer, a family killer. Good people take care of their community. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 6, 2020

grandma killer

qu’est-ce que c’est?

fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, far better

run, run, run, run, run, run away https://t.co/BgnHznBaCo — amy brown (@arb) May 6, 2020

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]