Conservative Commentator Bethany Mandel Trends on Twitter After ‘Grandma Killer’ Coronavirus Comments

By Charlie NashMay 6th, 2020, 4:48 pm

Conservative commentator Bethany Mandel reached Twitter’s top trending topics on Wednesday following a rant against coronavirus lockdown measures during which she said, “You can call me a Grandma killer.”

During her six-tweet rant, Mandel declared, “You can call me a Grandma killer. I’m not sacrificing my home, food on the table, all of our docs and dentists, every form of pleasure (museums, zoos, restaurants), all my kids’ teachers in order to make other people comfortable. If you want to stay locked down, do. I’m not.”

Mandel’s rant soon went viral, with “Grandma Killer” becoming the third most trending topic in the United States.

