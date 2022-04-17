If you know anything at all about Donald Trump’s particular way of wishing people well for the holidays, you know how this is going to go.

Whether it’s Easter, or New Years Day, or any other holiday celebrated by much of the American public, Trump is known for including backhanded and passive-aggressive remarks to his foes as part of his messages commemorating the occasion. This year, Trump threw a curveball by initially sending out a modest, toned down and all-around more positive Easter message than usual:

“Happy Easter to all,” the statement said in an email blast. “May there be great peace and prosperity throughout the World!”

If you thought the statement was out-of-character for Trump, you didn’t need to wait long for follow-ups which were much more true to form. The former president wound up sending another statement out, this one wishing “Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country. May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country. May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!” pic.twitter.com/Q6tJf0nThl — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 17, 2022

One hostile statement wasn’t enough, though. Trump decided to give New York Attorney General Letitia James a personal greeting after she just moved to hold him in contempt for resisting her office’s investigation into his business practices.

“Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James,” he declared. “May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James. May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and… pic.twitter.com/X22xhcDdEX — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 17, 2022

