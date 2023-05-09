Trump Farcically Claims He Was Forbidden From Defending Himself Against Rape Claim: I ‘Will Appeal the Unconstitutional Silencing of Me!’

Former President Donald Trump displayed his penchant for prevarication in a post about his civil rape trial, right before the jury will render their verdict, falsely claiming he was prevented from testifying and declaring his intention to appeal.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a New York City Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s. Trump vociferously denied the accusations and launched a series of attacks on Carroll, all leading to her suing him for defamation and a separate civil suit for the alleged rape. The ex-president’s deposition included several shocking moments, including one where Trump — who had been adamant that Carroll was “not my type” — mistakes a photo of her for his second wife, Marla Maples.

Trump had previously claimed that he would go to New York to “confront” Carroll, as well as disparaging the judge in the case as “extremely hostile,” but he did not actually testify at the trial or even attend it in person.

Tuesday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social about the case.

“Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me,” Trump wrote. “In the meantime, the other side has a book falsely accusing me of Rape, & is working with the press. I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!”

Trump’s assertion that he was “not allowed to speak or defend [himself]” is objectively false. He had been previously admonished by the judge regarding his Truth Social posts about the case, but he always had the option to come and testify.

As Law&Crime managing editor Adam Klasfeld noted, Trump was “repeatedly” provided opportunities to do so but “chose not to testify.”

