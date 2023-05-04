WATCH: Trump Says He’s Returning to New York to ‘Confront’ Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll and ‘Extremely Hostile’ Judge

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at E. Jean Carroll and the judge presiding over her rape claim against him while addressing media assembled at his golf course in Ireland.

The trial for Carroll’s civil suit over her claim she was raped by Trump started last week. Carroll herself took the stand Wednesday and started with a powerful statement: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen; he lied. He shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back.”

In the days before the trial started, Trump posted insults on social media that did not amuse Judge Lewis Kaplan, to say the least. Tacopina told the court he would “try to address” the public postings about the case “with my client.”

“Well, I hope you’re more successful,” Judge Kaplan responded. He continued that Trump “may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability. … And I think you know what I mean.”

A vexed Trump told assembled reporters on Thursday that he had to leave Ireland and Scotland early to return to New York to “confront” Carroll, who he called a “disgrace,” and Judge Kaplan, who he called “extremely hostile”:

I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland where I have great properties. I have to leave early. I don’t have to, but I choose to. Will you attend the trial? Mr. President, I’m probably attend and I probably will and i think its a disgrace. It’s a disgrace that it’s allowed to happen against a rich guy or in my case, against a famous, rich and political person that’s leading the polls by 40 points. And I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile and I’m going to go back and I’m going to confront this. But this woman is a disgrace and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen in our country. You go to work.

Watch above via Stephen Murphy.

