WATCH: Full Video of Trump’s Deposition in E. Jean Carroll Rape Trial

Video of former President Donald Trump’s deposition in the civil rape case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll was unsealed on Friday.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a dressing room at the luxury Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s. A few months after Trump denied the allegation in 2019, Carroll sued him for defamation. She later sued filed a civil suit against Trump accusing him of rape. The trial in that case, which started in April, is ongoing.

As part of the case, Trump sat for a deposition with Carroll’s lawyers. Under questioning, Trump attacked his accuser, and even said her lawyer was not his “type” during a discussion of his prior comments that he did not find Carroll sexually attractive. Those comments were called into question when he confused Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples during his deposition.

“It’s Marla,” Trump said when he was shown a photo of him speaking with Carroll at a party. “That’s Marla, yeah. That’s my wife.”

He was also questioned about his infamous comments on the set of Access Hollywood that as a star he could “grab” women “by the pussy.”

“Well, historically that’s true with stars,” Trump said in the deposition after he was shown a clip of his comments.

Clips from the deposition were played for the jury in the case at a federal courthouse in Manhattan this week.

New York reporter Victoria Bekiempis was first to report on the video.

