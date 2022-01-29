Trump Heaps Faint Praise On MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: ‘Greatest Purchaser of Advertising I’ve Ever Seen’

Donald Trump held a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday and offered endorsement and praise of multiple political figures. He also raved about MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell‘s prodigious advertising budget.

As Trump was introducing and thanking various people such as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and longtime Trump ally Rep. Louie Gohmert, he took a moment to point out Lindell in the crowd and thank him for having and spending so much money sponsoring things.

“Now you’re selling everything. He’s no longer the pillow man now he’s selling everything!” said Trump.

He paused as the crowd chanted “We love Mike,” foregoing the obvious rhyme opportunity for the stronger affection.

“I think he’s the single greatest purchaser of advertising I’ve ever seen,” said Trump. “I said, Mike, I don’t care how many pillows you sell, and now you’re selling slippers, and sheets, you’re selling everything. I said, I don’t care, you can’t afford that much advertising.”

Trump was not yet finished showering Lindell with lavish admiration specifically related to buying advertising.

“I think, you know what he does? He waits until the show is just ready to go on, any empty slot, he says, ‘I’ll give you two-hundred for it,’ to Fox. ‘I’ll give you two hundred.’ They’ll say ‘no we want three,’ he said, ‘nope, I’ll go two-oh-one,'” Trump continued.

“You’re the greatest buyer of ads I’ve ever seen,” Trump said again, adding some non-advertising budget praise at the very end, “And a lot of other good things, too, by the way.”

Lindell advertises a great deal on Fox News and other conservative outlets, including being a major sponsor of coverage at Trump rallies.

Watch the clip above, via Donald Trump on Rumble.

