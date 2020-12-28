Trump Hotel Concedes Election, ‘Unblocks’ Hotel Rooms on Inauguration Week

The Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. has “unblocked” rooms for the week of the presidential inauguration, making them available for online reservations. The move implies the chain has conceded President Donald Trump’s defeat.

Rooms for the week of Jan. 16–20 had been blocked from the hotel’s calendar. They are now available, and room prices have spiked to $3,600 a night from January 5-6.

The price surge could be because Trump recently teased an event in D.C. on January 6, which is the same day the Electoral College votes are counted in Congress.

See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Prices for the week of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration are still set as $886 to $2,225 a night.

Trump has also been looking to sell the hotel, which is located in the Old Post Office — meaning the family rents the space from the government as the General Services Administration oversees the lease. The project and its ties with the government have led to several ethical controversies for the president since he entered office.

Real estate investor and developer Brian Friedman has said he plans to bid on the lease for Trump’s hotel but noted that it is underperforming and, therefore, overpriced.

