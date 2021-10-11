Donald Trump campaign org Save America is attempting to capitalize on the “Let’s go Brandon!” meme in text messages to subscribers selling campaign merchandise.

Bloomberg reporter Ryan Teague Beckwith flagged the text on Monday, which reads “F*** JOE BIDEN” and adds “LET’S GO BRANDON.”

Official message from the erstwhile Trump campaign to supporters: “F*** Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/GM2aiXX5rq — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) October 11, 2021

The meme began earlier this month when NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was giving a post-race interview to NBC Sports. Brown had just won at Talladega Superspeedway and fans began chanting, “Fuck Joe Biden.” Reporter Kelli Stavast mistakenly claimed the fans were chanting, “Let’s go Brandon.”

Thus, on this dumbest of timelines, a meme was born.

The link provided by the Trump campaign leads to a page where for $45 or more, Trump supporters can buy t-shirts with President Biden’s face, along with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” which has become a euphemism among some on the right for “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Trump has yet to say whether he plans to run for president again.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com