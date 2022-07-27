Trump Lashes Out at Reports of DOJ Investigating His Role in ‘Fake’ Elector Scheme: ‘Just More Disinformation from Democrats’

Former President Donald Trump is dismissing a recent report that the Department of Justice is investigating his actions surrounding a “fake elector” scheme designed to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Washington Post reported, Tuesday evening, a story that revealed Trump’s actions were part of an ongoing investigation into the fake elector scheme, though it fell short of precisely saying Trump himself was under criminal investigation. A small but noteworthy detail.

That report coincided with a New York Times report focused on emails it had obtained that were exchanged between Trump campaign officials and its advisors that discussed the “fake elector scheme.” And on the same day, Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared in a rare interview with NBC News Lester Holt and insisted that nobody was above the law, including former presidents who may be near to announcing a reelection bid.

So it is in this context that Trump took to his own social media platform Truth Social and posted what he likes to call a “truth,” though it’s clearly just his opinion. “Just more disinformation by the Democrats,” he wrote before listing several other investigations that he endured, thinking that might make him look better than perhaps a list of investigations would appear to some. Trump wrote:

Just more disinformation by the Democrats, like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the long running Mueller Report, which ended in No Collusion, and so much more. Now that we have found the answers to these crooked, election changing events, why is the Justice Department not prosecuting those responsible? Plenty of time left!

Trump continued to hit his “rigged election” gambit, saying that the “Evidence is massive and irrefutable!!!” even though nearly every court in the United States found the evidence presented by his legal team lacking.

People forget, this is all about a Rigged and Stolen Election. But rather than go after the people that Rigged and Stole it, they go after the people that are seeking Honesty and Truth, and have Freedom of Speech, and many other defenses, on their side! Justice Department should look at The Crime of the Century. Evidence is massive and irrefutable!!!

And then he pivoted to his calls into Georgia election officials — currently under criminal investigation as well..

The Georgia phone calls were PERFECT. Many people and lawyers, on both sides, were knowingly on the one call, I assumed the call was taped, there were Zero complaints or angry “how dare you” charges made during the call, and no “hang ups” by anyone aggrieved or insulted at what was said. THEY WERE PERFECT CALLS. I was just doing my job as President, and seeking Fairness and the Truth. The Election was Rigged and Stolen!

There you have it. The latest in Trump’s reaction to the news, brought to you by dear old Mediaite dot com.

