Lester Holt Questions Merrick Garland as He Raises Prospect of Prosecuting Trump: ‘Would Arguably Tear the Country Apart’

NBC’s Lester Holt raised the prospect that prosecuting former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack might “tear the country apart” during an interview with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Holt shared the concern in a preview clip of his conversation with Garland that will air Tuesday on NBC Nightly News.

Garland has not ruled out the possibility Trump could be charged with a crime.

Jan. 6 occurred in the hours after the former president addressed supporters before the Capitol was stormed – and after two months of him telling his supporters the election was stolen from them.

Holt said to Garland during their interview:

You said in no uncertain terms the other day that no one is above the law. That said, the indictment of a former president, or perhaps candidate for president, would arguably tear the country apart. Is that your concern as you make your decision down the road here, do you have to think about things like that?

Garland doubled down on his previous statement.

“Look, we pursue justice without fear or favor,” Garland said. “We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding Jan. 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable. That’s what we do.”

Garland added the Justice Department will not pay “any attention” to “other issues” aside from its mission to pursue justice.

“So, if Donald Trump were to become a candidate for president again, that would not change your schedule or how you move forward or don’t move forward?” Holt responded.

“I’ll say again that we will hold accountable anyone who is criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with the transfer, legitimate, lawful transfer of power, from one administration to the next,” Garland responded.

