Trump Mocks Amy Klobuchar’s Frosty 2020 Speech: ‘She Looked Like a Snowman(woman)!’

by | Feb 10th, 2019, 5:18 pm

On Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked newly-announced presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar for her open-air announcement rally that took place in a snowstorm and frigid temperatures.

“Well, it happened again,” Trump wrote. “Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman).”

Speaking in the snowy weather, Klobuchar said that the leaders in Washington have “sat on the sidelines” too long instead of addressing climate change.

Trump has frequently used chilly temperatures in a region for a period of time as a reason to question global warming.

He also mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren after her formal 2020 announcement on Saturday.

Watch a clip from Klobuchar’s rally, above

