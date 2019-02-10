Trump Mocks Amy Klobuchar’s Frosty 2020 Speech: ‘She Looked Like a Snowman(woman)!’

On Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked newly-announced presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar for her open-air announcement rally that took place in a snowstorm and frigid temperatures.

“Well, it happened again,” Trump wrote. “Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman).”

Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

Speaking in the snowy weather, Klobuchar said that the leaders in Washington have “sat on the sidelines” too long instead of addressing climate change.

Trump has frequently used chilly temperatures in a region for a period of time as a reason to question global warming.

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

He also mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren after her formal 2020 announcement on Saturday.

Watch a clip from Klobuchar's rally

