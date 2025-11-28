MAGA Roasts Dem Senator for Accidentally ‘Dunking on Biden’ as Trump Dig Backfires

MAGA roasted Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for accidentally “dunking on Biden” with a Thanksgiving dig at President Donald Trump using a graph that showed spiking household energy arrears extending back to 2022 – when his predecessor was in office.

Klobuchar took to X to argue that energy prices under Trump were “up 11%” and urged that “American families deserve better.”

To underline her claim, she posted a graph showing figures from The Century Foundation, which found that the average overdue balance climbed from $597 in 2022 to $789 today, a 32% jump:

Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high. American families deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OQX8zzl6DB — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 26, 2025

Trump loyalists were quick to pile on, pointing that the chart’s steep arch stretched way back to the beginning of the Biden administration and scrambling to help the senator out.

This latest addition to the incredible series “Democrats try to read charts” is an all-timer. Fixed it for you @amyklobuchar https://t.co/9TDWJZr7t7 pic.twitter.com/e3n2uKw7o1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 26, 2025

Among those who delighted in the post was CNN’s resident MAGA pundit Scott Jennings:

Klobuchar out here dunking on Biden on Thanksgiving. Love it. https://t.co/llQJNhaSq4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 27, 2025

Others gleefully piled on:

The data in the red square is attributed to Biden. Bless your simple heart https://t.co/VeKRqWrzrr pic.twitter.com/yzRsWUHHEI — Mr. Robinson (@CousinDanny615) November 26, 2025

Really thought you had something here, huh? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 26, 2025

Shouldn’t basic math skills (i.e., reading a simple graph) be required to belong to the US Congressional Insider Trading Club??? https://t.co/5VRSq7ZR8o — La Black Dahlia (@LaBlackDahlia11) November 26, 2025

Her post was also slapped with a community note that read: “Joe Biden was President from January 20, 2021 – January 20, 2025. Also, this chart is not representing the cost of electricity. It is showing the average past-due balances of Americans, which soared since 2022 under Joe Biden’s presidency.”

The same report Klobuchar cited, however, noted that the hardship faced by households coincides with a genuine spike in residential electricity costs, which rose 10.5% between January and August 2025, one of the fastest increases in a decade, driven by high interest rates, pricier natural gas and surging demand from data centers.

For millions, those trends translate into something more acute than partisan sniping. It offers a more acute take on the overall issue, that rising arrears come as part of a deeper cost-of-living squeeze, an issue that recent polls show many conservative voters are placing firmly at the feet of the Trump administration.