MAGA Roasts Dem Senator for Accidentally ‘Dunking on Biden’ as Trump Dig Backfires
MAGA roasted Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for accidentally “dunking on Biden” with a Thanksgiving dig at President Donald Trump using a graph that showed spiking household energy arrears extending back to 2022 – when his predecessor was in office.
Klobuchar took to X to argue that energy prices under Trump were “up 11%” and urged that “American families deserve better.”
To underline her claim, she posted a graph showing figures from The Century Foundation, which found that the average overdue balance climbed from $597 in 2022 to $789 today, a 32% jump:
Trump loyalists were quick to pile on, pointing that the chart’s steep arch stretched way back to the beginning of the Biden administration and scrambling to help the senator out.
Among those who delighted in the post was CNN’s resident MAGA pundit Scott Jennings:
Others gleefully piled on:
Really thought you had something here, huh?
Her post was also slapped with a community note that read: “Joe Biden was President from January 20, 2021 – January 20, 2025. Also, this chart is not representing the cost of electricity. It is showing the average past-due balances of Americans, which soared since 2022 under Joe Biden’s presidency.”
The same report Klobuchar cited, however, noted that the hardship faced by households coincides with a genuine spike in residential electricity costs, which rose 10.5% between January and August 2025, one of the fastest increases in a decade, driven by high interest rates, pricier natural gas and surging demand from data centers.
For millions, those trends translate into something more acute than partisan sniping. It offers a more acute take on the overall issue, that rising arrears come as part of a deeper cost-of-living squeeze, an issue that recent polls show many conservative voters are placing firmly at the feet of the Trump administration.