Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar has launched a bid for Minnesota governor, saying, “We cannot sugarcoat how hard this is,” in reference to the federal immigration crackdown and shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Klobuchar made the official announcement in a four-minute video posted to social media on Thursday morning.

“Minnesotans, we’ve been through a lot,” she said in a post accompanying the video. “And I believe this moment calls for grit, resilience, and faith in each other. I believe we must stand up for what’s right. And fix what’s wrong. Today, I’m announcing my candidacy for Governor.”

Her decision comes weeks after she reportedly met with sitting Governor Tim Walz before he dropped his bid for reelection amid a fraud scandal in the state.

