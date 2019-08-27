comScore

Trump Mocks Axios Over Hurricane Nuke Report: ‘GEEEEE, Let’s See, What Can We Make Up Today’

By Josh FeldmanAug 27th, 2019, 7:47 pm

Donald Trump and Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump clearly isn’t happy about the report from Axios that he talked to officials about whether we could simply nuke hurricanes. For the third time in two days, he fired off a tweet denying the report, this time doing some over-the-top mockery of Axios.

“Axios (whatever that is) sat back and said GEEEEE, let’s see, what can we make up today to embarrass the President?” Trump mockingly tweeted. “Then they said, ‘why don’t we say he wants to bomb a hurricane, that should do it!’ The media in our Country is totally out of control!”

Axios is standing by their reporting, and Trump clearly knows what Axios is because he did an interview with them last year.

Yesterday Trump posted two tweets denying the reporting and saying he never talked about nuking hurricanes:

