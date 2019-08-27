President Donald Trump clearly isn’t happy about the report from Axios that he talked to officials about whether we could simply nuke hurricanes. For the third time in two days, he fired off a tweet denying the report, this time doing some over-the-top mockery of Axios.

“Axios (whatever that is) sat back and said GEEEEE, let’s see, what can we make up today to embarrass the President?” Trump mockingly tweeted. “Then they said, ‘why don’t we say he wants to bomb a hurricane, that should do it!’ The media in our Country is totally out of control!”

Axios (whatever that is) sat back and said GEEEEE, let’s see, what can we make up today to embarrass the President? Then they said, “why don’t we say he wants to bomb a hurricane, that should do it!” The media in our Country is totally out of control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

Axios is standing by their reporting, and Trump clearly knows what Axios is because he did an interview with them last year.

Yesterday Trump posted two tweets denying the reporting and saying he never talked about nuking hurricanes:

The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019

Just returned to Washington from France and the very successful G-7, only to find that the Fake News is still trying to perpetuate the phony story that I wanted to use Nuclear weapons to blow up hurricanes before they reach shore. This is so ridiculous, never happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

[image via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

