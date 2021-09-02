Trump Mocks Nikki Haley: ‘Every Time She Criticizes Me, She Uncriticizes Me About 15 minutes Later’

Former President Donald Trump mocked Nikki Haley for her somewhat erratic relationship with him in a new interview.

Trump spoke to Vanity Fair as part of a lengthy new report analyzing the gaggle of Republicans vying for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Among the contenders: Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor beloved by conservatives and widely seen as the best candidate not named Trump; Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and briefly Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations; Mike Pence, the former vice president; several other careerist lawmakers.

Vanity Fair examined in some depth what will happen to those presidential dreams if Trump decides to run in 2024 (short answer: they will be crushed).

But Trump himself, true to form, is refusing to say whether he will run or not, a game he will most likely keep up until the last minute.

Vanity Fair did solicit the former president’s opinions about his would-be rivals. He was diplomatic when it came to DeSantis, saying in an interview that the Florida governor “is a good guy.”

That might not be entirely accurate. “Trump fucking hates DeSantis. He just resents his popularity,” a Trump confidant told Vanity Fair.

As for Haley, Trump is more vocal with his contempt.

“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later,” Trump said. “I guess she gets the base.”

Haley did brutally criticize Trump after the January 6 riot at the Capitol. She said his words and actions will be “will be judged harshly by history,” and that his betrayal of Mike Pence “disgusted” her.

Months later, Haley said she would support Trump in 2024 if he decided to run. She has lavished him in praise in speeches since.

Read the full profile here.

