Trump Rally Chants of ‘Send Her Back’ at Ilhan Omar Roundly Condemned: ‘Flat Out Bigotry’

By Josh FeldmanJul 17th, 2019, 9:48 pm

At President Donald Trump‘s North Carolina rally tonight, as POTUS tore into Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the crowd erupted in chants of “send her back!”

Omar herself posted some words from Maya Angelou in response:

The chants were widely condemned on Twitter tonight:

