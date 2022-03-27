Former President Donald Trump is flatly rejecting reports that he failed to draw a crowd at his rally on Saturday night in Commerce, GA.

In a pair of statements issued Sunday morning, Trump claimed the event had a strong turnout, despite photographic evidence to the contrary.

“We had a massive crowd last night in Georgia, but as usual, the Fake News Media absolutely refuses to show it,” Trump said. “People are estimating 25,000 to 35,000 people.”

The former president added, “Massive crowd last night in Georgia even despite the cold weather, the enthusiasm was unbelievable.”

Greg Bluestein, a reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said on Twitter, “I’ve covered more than two dozen Trump rallies around the nation. This is the smallest crowd I’ve seen at a rally of his in Georgia since he won the 2016 election — significantly smaller than the crowd in Perry in September.”

The correspondent also posted a video of fans leaving the speech early.

Folks are starting to file out … pic.twitter.com/AUbcrc0AhB — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 27, 2022

That reporting was corroborated by Bluestein’s colleague at the AJC, Shannon McCaffrey.

“Trump calls the crowd huge but lots of empty seats and folks leaving as he continues to speak,” McCaffrey wrote, posting photos.

Trump calls the crowd huge but lots of empty seats and folks leaving as he continues to speak #gapol pic.twitter.com/AL0RP9L3gY — Shannon McCaffrey (@shannonajc1) March 27, 2022

Trump held the rally in support of former Sen. David Perdue, who is mounting a primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA). The former president bashed Kemp at the rally for refusing to support his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Yet a recent poll showed Kemp with a commanding 11 point lead in the race.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com