Trump Reportedly UNLEASHES in Bonkers Closed-Door Rant for RNC Donors; Torches ‘Son of a B*tch’ McConnell, ‘Full of Crap’ Fauci and More

Former President Donald Trump absolutely scorched the earth on Saturday night, according to multiple accounts, in a bonkers rant behind closed doors at a Republican donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago.

According to reports from The New York Times, and the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey, the former President held absolutely nothing back in a profane screed going after many — including some top Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seemed to bear the brunt of the attacks. Both Dawsey and the Times reported that Trump called the Kentucky senator a “dumb son of a bitch,” and a “stone cold loser.”

Came back to McConnell later in speech to complain Democrats are tougher than Republicans. “If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a bitch Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it,” he said of election certifying. Crowd cheered. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 11, 2021

Trump also took on Dr. Anthony Fauci — with Dawsey reporting Trump taunted the infectious disease expert “relentlessly.”

“Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?” Trump reportedly said of Fauci.

Trump says someone came to him, who he refers to as “sir,” and suggested that it be called a “Trumpcine.” Mocked Fauci relentlessly, for his advice and baseball pitch. “Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?” he said of Fauci. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 11, 2021

Also, the former president turned his ire towards his second-in-command — former Vice President Mike Pence. While blasting the election results as “bullshit” and once again falsely claiming the vote was “rigged,” Trump reportedly expressed disappointment in Pence for certifying the tally.

“I wish that Mike Pence had the courage to send it back to the legislatures,” Trump said, according to Dawsey. He added, “I like him so much. I was so disappointed.”

“I wish that Mike Pence had the courage to send it back to the legislatures… I like him so much. I was so disappointed,” Trump said. Most of the speech was about the election. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 11, 2021

Senators Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) also didn’t get away unscathed — according to Dawsey. Neither did former President Barack Obama and even Oprah Winfrey — whose get out the vote efforts in Georgia were reportedly derided by Trump.

The Times added this stunning anecdote Trump delivered to the crowd of top Republican officials and major party donors:

Late in his remarks, Mr. Trump praised the crowd that attended his rally on Jan. 6, admiring how large it was, the attendee said. Mr. Trump added that he wasn’t “talking about the people that went to the Capitol,” though hundreds of the rally attendees left the rally at the Ellipse to go to the Capitol.

