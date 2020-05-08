President Donald Trump identified Katie Miller as the previously unnamed aide to Vice President Mike Pence who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

During a White House pool spray on Friday afternoon, Trump announced that Miller — the wife of the president’s senior adviser Stephen Miller — tested positive for Covid-19 after a series of negatives. She is the second person in the West Wing to have contracted the virus in as many days, as a valet to the president was found to be positive on Thursday.

Trump, in response to Miller’s diagnosis, went on to criticize the impact of testing.

“This is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great,” Trump said. “The tests are perfect, but something could happen between a test where it’s good, and then something happens, and all of a sudden…”

Public health experts are all but unanimous in their view that widespread, constant testing is needed in order to safely end the lockdown.

Watch above, via Fox News.

