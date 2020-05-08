BREAKING: Staffer for Vice President Mike Pence Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

One of Vice President Mike Pence’s staffers tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

MSNBC’s Craig Melvin reported on Friday that “a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus.”

NBC News’ Hans Nichols then revealed, “We know that this person wasn’t scheduled to travel with the vice president today. The vice president had his flight delayed, though, and members of the pool that always travel with him did see some staff members and the vice president leave the plane and then the plane took off without them.”

“What I am told, according to a senior administration official, is that the staffer who tested positive on the VP’s staff was not on the plane,” Nichols continued, before noting that the news “comes about 24 hours after we learned that the president himself, his own valet, one of a few valets that serve him in a personal capacity tested positive.”

On Thursday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump “was upset when he was informed” that his valet had tested positive for the coronavirus, and “was subsequently tested again by the White House physician.”

On the same day, it was revealed that President Trump’s staff would be tested daily for the coronavirus.

