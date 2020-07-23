comScore

Trump Ridiculed for Targeting ‘The Suburban Housewives of America’ in Latest Tweet

By Leia IdlibyJul 23rd, 2020, 3:54 pm

Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Thursday for targeting “The Suburban Housewives of America” in his latest tweet — many pointing out that the term is archaic and that the word “women” would have sufficed.

The president took to Twitter to share a New York Post opinion piece on Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s “disastrous plans for America’s suburbs” and insisted that he would destroy suburban neighborhoods along with the “American Dream.”

“The Suburban Housewives of America must read this article. Biden will destroy your neighborhood and your American Dream,” the tweet read. “I will preserve it, and make it even better!”

Pundits, journalists, and fellow politicians quickly reacted to the president’s “condescending” choice of words. New York Times’ Maggie Haberman pointed out that “‘suburban women’ probably would have worked a bit better” while others reiterated that not all women are housewives.

