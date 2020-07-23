Trump Ridiculed for Targeting ‘The Suburban Housewives of America’ in Latest Tweet

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Thursday for targeting “The Suburban Housewives of America” in his latest tweet — many pointing out that the term is archaic and that the word “women” would have sufficed.

The president took to Twitter to share a New York Post opinion piece on Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s “disastrous plans for America’s suburbs” and insisted that he would destroy suburban neighborhoods along with the “American Dream.”

“The Suburban Housewives of America must read this article. Biden will destroy your neighborhood and your American Dream,” the tweet read. “I will preserve it, and make it even better!”

The Suburban Housewives of America must read this article. Biden will destroy your neighborhood and your American Dream. I will preserve it, and make it even better! https://t.co/1NzbR57Oe6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2020

Pundits, journalists, and fellow politicians quickly reacted to the president’s “condescending” choice of words. New York Times’ Maggie Haberman pointed out that “‘suburban women’ probably would have worked a bit better” while others reiterated that not all women are housewives.

“Suburban women” probably would have worked a bit better https://t.co/4OKYioliyi — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 23, 2020

“The Suburban Housewives of America” Is Mad Men (series 1) in charge of his campaign? https://t.co/l1P1fNHclI — Andrea Catherwood (@acatherwoodnews) July 23, 2020

“Suburban Housewives of America” “I’d rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn’t there.” “Donna Reed.” pic.twitter.com/kgOV5lQxAe — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) July 23, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump: We live in the suburbs and have no idea what you are talking about. Suburbs would be safer under @JoeBiden. All the chaos Americans are seeing is under your watch & inflamed by you. Also, my wife is a lawyer. Do you view suburban women only as Housewives? https://t.co/UkYQTnvHXJ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 23, 2020

What we all are thinking when we hear “Suburban Housewives of America” pic.twitter.com/eCC55inFMG — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) July 23, 2020

Come for the condescending command to “Suburban Housewives of America,” stay for the complaints in this @nypost piece about how awful it was that an Obama-era anti discrimination rule made it so “towns had to make it possible for low-income minorities to choose suburban living.” https://t.co/3gBTrAcg5L — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 23, 2020

Honestly thought at first that “The Suburban Housewives of America” was going to refer to a new reality show on Bravo. pic.twitter.com/GKsFrUn14W — Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 23, 2020

What percentage of these suburban housewives do you suppose like hearing themselves described as “housewives?” https://t.co/UfanWrSCCI — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) July 23, 2020

He just can’t help dunking on himself. Person. Suburban Housewives. Man. Camera. TV. https://t.co/Rtvb3sSpab — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) July 23, 2020

I am sure the “Suburban Housewives” will respond well to this. Thanks, Fred Flinstone. Love, Wilma. #TrumpVirus https://t.co/iMpCAvLjr4 — Judith Enck (@enckj) July 23, 2020

Hey Suburban Housewives – this guy really has his finger on the pulse. Sure, a 1950s pulse, but whatevs. — Ringuette (@Ringuette) July 23, 2020

Must have been thinking of ” Real Housewives of…” there’s reality and there’s reality tv. https://t.co/coOEXqSJcz — Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) July 23, 2020

College educated white women are abandoning Trump in droves. So trying to scare them by claiming Biden is going to “destroy” their homes … and calling them “housewives”… https://t.co/D7HCdLaKRf — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 23, 2020

I don’t know any woman under 70 who refers to herself as a “housewife.” https://t.co/xx7Vbh7sIG — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 23, 2020

This article urges suburban “women” to reconsider their opposition to Trump. The president chose the word “housewives.” pic.twitter.com/Ryu6w09JFT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 23, 2020

Lemme tell you, women LOVE being called “housewives,” with a capital H. https://t.co/OzzWwNtLfX — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) July 23, 2020

Housewives? — Frank J. Radice (@Fradice) July 23, 2020

“Housewives” — Nancy Barnes (@nancycbarnes) July 23, 2020

The Suburban Housewives of America discuss how much President Trump makes them feel safe. pic.twitter.com/XhYPoxzDoD — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 23, 2020

