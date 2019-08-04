Trump Speaks After Mass Shootings in El Paso, Dayton: ‘Hate Has No Place in Our Country’

President Donald Trump made his first public appearance following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that left 29 people dead, mainly praising the response of law enforcement.

“Nobody could have done what they’ve done,” Trump said on the law enforcement response. “This could have been–as bad as it was, it could have been so much worse. I just have to thank them. The job they’ve done is incredible. They were right on the ball in El Paso. They were there so quickly. And in Dayton, in less than a minute. Think of the damage he did in such a short period of time. In less than a minute, the law enforcement acted and killed him. And it would have been unbelievable. It was—would have been—it was horrible, but it would have been so much worse.”

“Hate has no place in our country. And we’re going to take care of it. I spoke with Attorney General Bill Barr at length. I spoke to Christopher Wray, director of the FBI. Spoke to the governors, both governors. And we’re doing a lot of work. A lot of people are working right now,” the president continued, pledging to make an official statement on 10 a.m. Monday.

Trump only took one question, where he was asked about potential concrete solutions.

“We’re talking to a lot of people and a lot of things are in the works and a lot of good things. And we’ve done much more than most administrations,” he said.

“But this is also a mental illness problem if you look at both of those cases. This is mental illness. These are really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill. So a lot of things are happening,” Trump continued.

You can watch above, via CNN.

