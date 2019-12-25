President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to get the federal government involved in “taking care of the homeless population in California” if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom “can’t fix the problem” soon.

In response to a video of Newsom criticizing the Trump administration for failing to solve homelessness, President Trump posted on Twitter, “Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!”

In spin room at #DemDebate, @GavinNewsom slams Trump Administration and HUD for doing “nothing” on “housing first,” the priority to solve homelessness. pic.twitter.com/AQXRHUwZys — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) December 20, 2019

Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved! https://t.co/2z8zM37PUA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2019

According to the New York Times, California’s homeless population in 2018 amounted to “almost 130,000,” or “nearly a quarter of the national total.”

“Homelessness is also a more visible part of life in California. A vast majority of its homeless people are unsheltered, living under freeways, in parks and on the street,” the Times reported, adding, however, that Washington, D.C., New York, and Hawaii all rank above California “if you look at the rate of homelessness in the United States, taking into account the population of the state or region.”

