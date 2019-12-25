Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) spent Christmas Eve celebrating a video of a lighting rig falling on former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton during a 1992 interview with 60 Minutes.

“Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas” posted Gosar on Twitter, Tuesday, along with a Christmas present emoji and a clip of the rig falling on Clinton’s head.

The accident took place during a 60 Minutes interview with Hillary and Bill Clinton in 1992.

In the full clip, during which Hillary Clinton can be heard shouting “Jesus, Mary, and Joseph,” Bill Clinton holds his wife as she touches the spot on her head which was hit.

“It was like an artillery round going off. And then I suddenly realized that the lights had fallen off the wall and almost killed them,” commented 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft in a 2004 special which aired the accident footage.

Gosar has become known for his controversial stunts, which have included posting “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” in code on Twitter, calling a critic a “porn loving whiny bitch,” and claiming “Stalin would be proud” of his family members who appeared in an attack ad against his campaign.

