MAGA and Conservatives Troll Biden Family Christmas Photo on Twitter: ‘Where’s Hunter?’

When former Vice President Joe Biden shared a famihttps://www.mediaite.com/?p=5120732&preview=truely photo and holiday message on Christmas Day, it spawned a briefly trending topic as hundreds of users asked the question “Where’s Hunter?” by reply or retweet.

The President favors Hunter Biden being called to testify before the Senate over his work in Ukraine, though Democrats and the press have repeatedly asserted that the Vice President’s son is irrelevant to impeachment. Back in October, the president asked “where’s Hunter?” at a rally, and the media quickly pounced. It has been used enough as a phrase since that the Trump campaign sells a t-shirt with the phrase.

So it should be no real surprise that it caught on so quickly again on Wednesday.

May your time with loved ones be full of peace, laughter, and joy. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours. pic.twitter.com/L7mwR4nBKd — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2019

So when Biden tweeted this photo, which does not feature Hunter, a Christmas day mini-meme was born.

Where's Hunter??!!! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 25, 2019

Where’s Hunter? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 25, 2019

Where’s Hunter? 😆 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 25, 2019

Where's Hunter? Getting another job he is not qualified for? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 25, 2019

There were hundreds more. And that really got under the skin of some users, a fact which was also noticed and mocked.

I love that Where's Hunter is trending and people are not handling it well on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ME0tBgIAUi — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 25, 2019

The phrase is no longer trending, but search shows it’s still pretty heavily tweeted nevertheless.

