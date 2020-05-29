President Donald Trump tweet early Friday on the civil unrest in Minnesota, which was deemed to have violated Twitter rules for glorifying violence, contains a quote which is drawing attention given its historical context.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump wrote, just before 1 a.m. ET on Friday.

In 1967, Walter Headley, who was the Miami police chief at the time, made the same remark when talking about measures he planned to take against demonstrators.

“We haven’t had any serious problems with civil uprising and looting, because I’ve let the word filter down that when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Headley said. (via The New York Times.) He added, “We don’t mind being accused of police brutality. They haven’t seen anything yet.”

Headley, according to the Times, “attracted national attention in the late 1960s for using shotguns, dogs and a heavy-handed ‘stop-and-frisk’ policy to fight crime in the city’s black neighborhoods.”

Twitter cited the origin of Trump’s quote as the reason it labeled the president’s tweet in violation of its standards.

“This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today,” Twitter communications wrote.

