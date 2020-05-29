comScore

Twitter Hides Trump’s Minneapolis Riot Tweet ‘When Looting Starts, Shooting Starts’ Because it ‘Glorifies Violence’

By Colby HallMay 29th, 2020, 6:14 am
Trump vs. Twitter

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump commented on the civil unrest in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd under police custody in a series of early morning tweets, but it is Twitter’s response to his claim that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” that will likely have the deeper political implications.

Twitter blocked the second tweet of his two-part post, noting that the “Tweet violated Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.” A screen capture below:

The embattled president is currently dealing with criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 100,000 American citizens dead. Meanwhile, he has engaged in a political battle with the social media platform on which he enjoys an audience of over 80 million followers. Twitter recently fact-checked Trump’s baseless conspiracy surrounding mail-in voter fraud, which prompted a toothless executive order cracking down on social media platforms.

It is in this context that Trump’s latest battle with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey must be viewed. As rioters and looters protested the killing of Floyd, which the president appeared to be watching unfold live on television, he tweeted that he couldn’t “stand back & watch this happen to a great American City,” before making his criticism political. Trump tweeted:

It was the second tweet, however, that threatened to send U.S. military forces in to “assume control,” with Trump adding, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter’s vice president of global communications revealed that the social media platform anticipated much of Trump’s reaction to having his tweets flagged as misinformation, including a possible move to revisit Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects Internet platforms from liability for content posted on their sites.

UPDATE: Trump appears to have responded to Twitter’s censuring his tweet by calling for more regulation:

