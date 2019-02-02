comScore

Trump Weighs in on Northam’s Statements on Photo, ‘Super Late Term Abortion: ‘Unforgivable’

by | Feb 2nd, 2019, 8:06 pm

President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy surrounding Ralph Northam on Saturday.

“Democrat Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia just stated, ‘I believe that I am not either of the people in that photo.’ This was 24 hours after apologizing for appearing in the picture,” Trump wrote.

He then added the statement was after Northam made “the most horrible statement on ‘super’ late term abortion.”

“Unforgivable!” the president declared.

Trump further followed it up with a second tweet insisting if the photo was found before the election, the Republican would have won the race.

Trump’s tweet piles on a disastrous news cycle for Northam.

Earlier this week, Northam sparked controversy, as Trump noted, with his remarks on late-term abortion.

Then, a photo of a person in blackface standing next to someone in a Klan robe from Northam’s medical school yearbook page was unearthed.

Northam first apologized but then said on Saturday it was not him in the disturbing photo.

As AP summed it up:

In a tumultuous 24 hours, Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday apologized for appearing in a photograph that featured what appeared to be a man in blackface and a second person cloaked in Klu Klux Klan garb. In a video posted on Twitter, he said he could not “undo the harm my behavior caused then and today.”

But by Saturday, he reversed course and said the racist photo on his yearbook profile page did not feature him after all. The governor said he had not seen the photo before Friday, since he had not purchased the commemorative book or been involved in its preparation more than three decades ago.

Donald Trump Jr. and Sean Spicer have also weighed in on the Northam controversy.

