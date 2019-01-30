comScore

VA Gov. Northam Sparks Outrage After Defending Bill Allowing Abortions During Labor

by | Jan 30th, 2019, 3:05 pm

The internet was shocked and dismayed after seeing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) being for allowing letting newborns die if the family chooses in certain circumstances.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said.

His comments on Wednesday did not go over well with conservatives and pro-life activists:

Others pounced on conservatives’ remarks on Northam’s statement, saying that’s not really what he said:

UPDATE –– 3:55 pm ET: Northam’s office issued this statement addressing his remarks:

