VA Gov. Northam Sparks Outrage After Defending Bill Allowing Abortions During Labor

The internet was shocked and dismayed after seeing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) being for allowing letting newborns die if the family chooses in certain circumstances.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said.

His comments on Wednesday did not go over well with conservatives and pro-life activists:

This is literally infanticide. Truly disturbing. https://t.co/v6WRK0IkPb — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 30, 2019

“A discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” About what, exactly? We’re talking about a living infant here. https://t.co/7IFvCZZh2S — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 30, 2019

Am I hearing this right? Common sense would dictate that the Governor of Virginia is not trying to legalize infanticide. But my own lying ears suggest otherwise. https://t.co/EQebSgm1Fb — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 30, 2019

Also, the death penalty is immoral. https://t.co/LfhcR59XHz — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 30, 2019

This is DISGUSTING. For someone like the Governor who’s literally a pediatric neurologist, that’s FAR WORSE. https://t.co/aQwYqy1xPf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 30, 2019

I never thought I would see the day America had government officials who openly support legal infanticide. https://t.co/VzM4FPO7QT — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 30, 2019

.@GovernorVA just threw his full support behind infanticide: “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired.” Abominable. pic.twitter.com/1BilBk0lJO — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 30, 2019

The American people do not deserve the care of a benevolent God if they embrace this position. This is pure child sacrifice to Molech. https://t.co/8DdJ3aXcvq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 30, 2019

OK, for those saying @GovernorVA is being misinterpreted: take the ambiguity away. A woman is about to give birth. Nothing wrong with the fetus. Suddenly she say, “I can’t do this. I want an abortion now. Mentally I can’t handle a child.” Should this be legal? Do the abortion? https://t.co/gRBsIIhBzw — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 30, 2019

Others pounced on conservatives’ remarks on Northam’s statement, saying that’s not really what he said:

Northam is clear in his comments that he is discussing a situation in which an infant is born but unable to survive and parents and physicians together decide whether to continue or remove life-preserving efforts. Which is not at all what the right is claiming he said. https://t.co/EME0nWJuQ0 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 30, 2019

Movement conservative whipping up outrage with lies? That can’t be… — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 30, 2019

I think @GovernorVA fumbled his words a bit, because he’s discussing something else, i.e., when to terminate life support for neonates with terminal health conditions (he gives the example of “deformities”). That isn’t addressed by VA House Bill No. 2491. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 30, 2019

UPDATE –– 3:55 pm ET: Northam’s office issued this statement addressing his remarks:

Statement from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) spokesman Ofirah Yheskel on his abortion remarks: "The governor's comments were limited to the actions physicians would take in the event that a woman [facing nonviable pregnancy or severe fetal abnormalities] went into labor." pic.twitter.com/7FHeRbkobF — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 30, 2019

