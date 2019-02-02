S.E. Cupp Roasts Kellyanne Conway: It’s ‘Dumb Crap Like This’ That Diminishes ‘Real Sexism’

On Saturday, CNN’s S.E. Cupp ripped Kellyanne Conway for a tweet where the top Trump aide asked: “What does Cory Booker have against all the women already running for President?”

What does Cory Booker have against all the women already running for President? Are they not good enough? Too weak? Not likeable? (They’re certainly liberal enough) (Pretend he’s a Republican when you read this)https://t.co/FdSTHY5i78 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 1, 2019

That tweet, as Cupp noted, lit Twitter ablaze.

Cupp, though, was not buying it and noted Conway has tried those tactics before.

She started off by showing the crowded field of 2016 Republican hopefuls that included one woman, Carly Fiorina.

“This was the Republican field for the 2016 election, I’ll remind you,” she said. “Were they all sexist for running against Carly Fiorina and Hillary Clinton? Was Trump?”

She then said this, ripping Conway: “I know Kellyanne is just having fun gaslighting America, seeing what insane lies she can get us to believe, but it’s dumb crap like this that diminishes real sexism and makes people less likely to believe women when we say sexism is real.”

She then pointed out Conway does it a lot.

“It’s her go-to critique. By the time this is over, I’ll be sexist, too,” Cupp said. “The only thing worse than actual sexism is a woman who uses sexism to shut up her critics.”

Watch above, via CNN

