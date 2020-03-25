comScore

‘Utter Nonsense’: Trump Pilloried for Tweet Going After ‘LameStream Media’ on Nationwide Closures

By Josh FeldmanMar 25th, 2020, 5:48 pm

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Donald Trump accused the “LameStream Media” of being the “dominant force” in trying to keep the country “closed as long as possible” to hurt his reelection chances.

The president tweeted this out on a day when governors across the country have announced and reaffirmed crackdowns to keep social distancing guidelines in place to stop the spread, even warning about reversing too soon:

President Trump has talked about Easter as a potential target date, though hours later on Fox News Dr. Anthony Fauci called it an “aspirational goal” the president has and said POTUS is “flexible enough to say, ‘Okay, let’s look at it on a day-by-day basis.'”

The president hitting the “LameStream Media” again got plenty of social media pushback:

