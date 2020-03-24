Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Tuesday night to talk about the ongoing U.S. coronavirus response.

Ingraham started by remarking that “the media seems to enjoy… looking for the tension between you and the president” before asking where things stand between the two of them on the timeline. President Donald Trump today suggested restarting the economy by Easter, saying, “I just thought it was a beautiful time, a beautiful timeline.”

Fauci started by saying “it’s a back-and-forth, the president clearly listens” and telling Ingraham POTUS has an “aspirational goal hoping that we might be able to do it by a certain date.”

“We talk to him about that, we say we need to be flexible, he realizes that, and he accepts that,” Fauci continued. “He doesn’t want to give up his aspirational goal, but he’s flexible enough to say, ‘Okay, let’s look at it on a day-by-day basis.'”

“Even though it looks like he’s made this absolute decision on something, he does have an open mind about it.”

