The group of anti-Trump Republican leaders known as The Lincoln Group has produced a new political attack ad that goes over President Donald Trump’s past rhetoric regarding his record on race and White House failed efforts to unite the nation.

The ad first appeared on CNN and the new TV ad focuses on the Confederate flag as not just a Civil War symbol of treason, but also a lasting representative icon for many Trump supporters, despite it’s an ugly history of succession and pro-Slavery from roughly 150 years ago.

The Lincoln Group is comprised of Republican political operatives and thought leaders including Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, Bill Kristol, and perhaps most notably, George Conway, husband to White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway. The Lincoln Group has already endorsed Joe Biden for president.

This is the fifth video produced by the group, and according to CNN’s Jim Acosta, it comes with a $500k ad buy for the video spot which will run in battleground states Florida, Wisconsin, and Michigan, as well as Washington D.C.

Watch above via YouTube.

