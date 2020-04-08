The Lincoln Project, led by anti-Trump conservatives including George Conway and Rick Wilson, announced after Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dropped out of the 2020 race Wednesday morning they will be backing former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We are proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President,” tweeted the organization.

“As America contends with unprecedented loss, we need a leader who can steady the ship, heal our common wounds, and lead us into our next national chapter. Joe Biden has the humanity, empathy, and steadiness we need in a leader,” the group added.

Prior to their endorsement of Biden, the organization was running a series of ads taking aim at Trump’s response to the coronavirus and even ripping the president’s adult children.

