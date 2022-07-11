WATCH: Trump Calls January 6th Rioters ‘Smart’ to Be Angry Over ‘Rigged Election’ in Unprecedented Doc

Former President Donald Trump hasn’t spoken publicly about the events of January 6th very often, which makes his comments prevented in Alex Holder’s documentary Unprecedented all the more interesting.

Holder’s documentary premiered Sunday night via the Discovery+ streaming platform, which means it likely had much fewer viewers than if it had aired on a linear network as well as there being no viable manner for aggregators of third-party video content to feature clips. Discovery+ subscribers likely increased as a result, however.

The Unprecedented Twitter feed, however, featured some unique clips, like the one featured above in which Trump was asked to talk briefly about January 6th.

“Well, it was a sad day, but it was a day where there was great anger in our country,” Trump said matter of factly. “People went to Washington primarily because they were angry with an election that they think was rigged.”

Trump has led the charge that the 2020 election was stolen, but nearly all legal filings designed to show evidence of a stolen election were dismissed by the US court system, which included many judges appointed by Trump himself. So if these protestors were angry over an alleged stolen election, there is one guy most responsible for that and it’s Trump himself.

The former president continued, “A very small portion, as you know, went down to the Capitol, and then a very small portion of them went in. But I will tell you, they were angry from the standpoint of what happened in the election. And because they’re smart and they see and they saw what happened. And I believe that that was a big part of what happened on January 6th.”

