Trump RAGES at Bill Barr After ‘Bullsh*t’ Stolen Election Video Airs at Jan. 6 Hearing

Former President Donald Trump isn’t pleased with the video testimony of his former Attorney General Bill Barr, which was publicly viewed for the first time Thursday night during the January 6th Select Committee hearing.

AG Barr provided private testimony to the committee, the video of which revealed how he told Trump he thought claims of a stolen election were “bullshit,” and how he didn’t want to be “a part of it.” Barr said:

I had three discussions with the president that I can recall. One was on Nov. 23, one was on Dec. 1 and one on Dec. 14, and I’ve been through sort of the give and take of those discussions and in that context I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bullshit. And I didn’t want to be a part of it and that’s one of the reasons that went into me deciding to leave when I did. I observed, I think it was December 1st, you know, he can’t live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power based on its view, unsupported by specific evidence that there was fraud in the election.

A long-time political ally to the former president, Attorney General was often criticized for putting his thumb on the judicial scales by both political enemies of the 45th president and centrists alike. So his condemnation of Trump is no big deal, particularly seeing video and not just reports that have leaked.

Trump lashed out at Barr, as his “best defense is a good offense” wont, criticizing his former AG as “weak and frightened” and reiterating his baseless claim of a “RIGGED & STOLEN Election or, to put it another way, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!” Trump said via his TruthSocial social media platform:

Bill Barr was a weak and frightened Attorney General who was always being “played” and threatened by the Democrats and was scared stiff of being Impeached. How do you not get impeached? Do nothing, or say nothing, especially about the obviously RIGGED & STOLEN Election or, to put it another way, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY! The Democrats hit pay dirt with Barr, he was stupid, ridiculously said there was no problem with the Election, & they left him alone. It worked for him, but not for our Country!

In a follow-up “truth” Trump added:

….Bill Barr was a coward who would not let his U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia, where Election Fraud was rampant, to even think about looking at it (see previously posted letter from U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain). I believe that by their inaction, others were told this also!

