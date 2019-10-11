“Whoa.”

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto opened his broadcast Friday looking positively shellshocked by the suddenly-announced departure of long time colleague Shepard Smith.

Smith announced he’s leaving Fox News at the end of his program today. Cavuto said, as soon as his show began, “I’m a little stunned and a little heartbroken. I don’t know what to say.”

“A better newsman you probably cannot find,” he said. “A bigger, more emotionally connected to human kind you cannot find. So Shepard, I don’t know what the heck you’re planning to do or where you go, but I just know you’ll be great at doing it, and you deserve the best that life has to offer.”

John Roberts was similarly shocked, and he prefaced his report to Cavuto by saying, “I’m just trying to compile my thoughts too. I walked out here to do the hit and suddenly got hit by a subway train. Holy mackerel.”

