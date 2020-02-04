James Carville expressed serious concern for Democrats on MSNBC tonight saying he’s alarmed by recent polling and the enthusiasm gap.

“Why is Tom Perez still the chair of the Democratic National Committee? I have no idea,” he said. “This party needs to wake up and make sure that we talk about things are relevant to people. We need to go back to 2018 where we had good, diverse, strong candidates that had real connections and talked about real things. We don’t need to become the British Labour Party. That’s a bad thing. It’s not going well over there.”

He said Democrats need to focus because the “moral imperative” right now is to beat President Donald Trump and the party needs to focus on issues that matter to people.

As far as Bernie Sanders’ candidacy is concerned, Carville said he would vote for the Vermont senator but worries about the Democrats becoming more like the Labour Party.

“It matters who the candidate is, it matters what a party chooses to talk about!” he cried at one point. “I’m 75 years old. Why am I here doing this? Because I am scared to death, that’s why. Let’s get relevant here, people, for sure.”

He asked if Democrats “want to be an ideological cult” or a majority party with actual power.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

