ABC’s Raddatz Presses Blinken on Effectiveness of Russian Sanctions: When Have They Ever ‘Changed Vladimir Putin’s Behavior?’

Martha Raddatz pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken as she asked him whether sanctions against Russia have actually done anything to curb their disruptive international conduct.

Blinken spoke to Raddatz on ABC’s This Week where much of the conversation gravitated around President Joe Biden’s upcoming summit with Putin in Geneva. Blinken argued that the summit would allow Biden to confront Putin over Russia’s actions, and Biden held a press conference later where he similarly explained the purpose of the meeting, even though he won’t hold a joint press conference with Putin afterwards.

At one point in Blinken’s conversation with Raddatz, the ABC anchor turned the focus toward American sanctions on Russia over the years in spite of the fact that Russia has continued to act aggressively on the world stage.

“Can you give us an example on when sanctions have changed Vladimir Putin’s behavior?” Raddatz asked. Blinken countered by arguing that “you never know the dogs that don’t bark,” and that sanctions on Russia “may well have prevented” further aggression from them in recent years.

“We’ve worked to sustain those sanctions and we’re making sure we’re showing our commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” Blinken said. Raddatz jumped in at one point in order to ask him, ‘Do you think sanctions work?”

Blinken argued that they do, and that the Biden administration will be able to bolster their effectiveness by making them a point of coordination during talks with the G7, NATO, and the EU.

“When our countries are actually working together and rolling in the same direction militarily, economically, diplomatically, politically, it’s an incredibly powerful force,” Blinken said.

Watch above, via ABC.

