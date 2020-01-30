Adam Schiff Pummels Dershowitz’s Trump Defense: ‘Most Absurdly Dangerous Argument That Could Have Been Made’

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) blasted Alan Dershowitz’s “absurdly dangerous argument” in defense of President Donald Trump’s powers.

Dershowitz has taken a lot of heat for arguing that “if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

Before Trump’s impeachment trial resumed for its second day of questions and answers, Schiff said the arguments put forth by Trump’s defense team were “born of desperation” and “would lead this country down the most destructive path” if followed by the Senate.

“Yesterday the president’s defenders argued that a president of the United States could do essentially whatever he wanted to secure his re-election, no matter how corrupt, if he believed his re-election was in the national interest,” Schiff said. “That is the most absurdly dangerous argument that could have been made.”

Schiff continued by saying he and his fellow House managers have revealed the “level of desperation” from Trump’s team by exposing the president’s actions throughout the Ukraine scandal. He also slammed Dershowitz for arguing that Trump’s quid pro quo with Ukraine had even greater legitimacy for the fact that Joe Biden is running against him for president.

Watch above, via CNN.

