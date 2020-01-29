Alan Dershowitz argued today that even accepting there was a Ukraine quid pro quo, that would not be enough to impeach any president because “if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

As he defended his position tonight, he also explicitly defended the president on the charge of only being interested in looking into Hunter Biden and Burisma because of Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy.

Dershowitz insisted that if Trump decided on such an investigation into the Bidens in his second term, it wouldn’t be causing this outrage and it’s only because Trump is in his first term running for reelection that his actions have led to the impeachment trial:

“Let’s assume hypothetically that the president was in his second term and he said to himself, you know, Joe Biden is running for president. I really should now be concerned about whether his son is corrupt, because he’s not only a candidate… but he could be the President of the United States, and if he’s the president of the United States and he has a corrupt son, the fact that he’s announced his candidacy is a very good reason for upping the interest in his son. If he wasn’t running for president, he’s a has-been. He is the former vice president of the United States. Okay, big deal. But if he’s running for president, that’s an enormous big deal. So the difference the House managers would make is whether the president’s in his first term or his second term, whether he’s running for reelection or not running for reelection. I think they would have to concede that if he was not running for reelection, this would not be a corrupt motive, or it would be a mixed motive, but leaning on the side of national interest. If he is running for reelection, suddenly that turns it into an impeachable offense!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

