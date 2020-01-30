comScore

Alan Dershowitz Gets Mauled After Tweeting Defense of His Pro-Trump Argument

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 30th, 2020, 11:50 am

 

Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team in the impeachment hearing, took to Twitter Thursday morning to declare that cable news networks “distorted” his answers on the floor of the Senate in defense of the president, arguing the merits of acquitting Trump.

Dershowitz’s tweets took quick aim at the cable news networks, which his  famous client Trump frequently bills as “fake news.”

In a two-part tweet thread, Dershowitz stated, “Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn’t actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC, and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come.”

The lawyer and Harvard professor continued, in part riffing that the cable networks “characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.”

Twitter users responded with quick and fiery wit to the claim that the media misconstrued his statements:

 

