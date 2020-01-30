Alan Dershowitz Gets Mauled After Tweeting Defense of His Pro-Trump Argument

Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team in the impeachment hearing, took to Twitter Thursday morning to declare that cable news networks “distorted” his answers on the floor of the Senate in defense of the president, arguing the merits of acquitting Trump.

Dershowitz’s tweets took quick aim at the cable news networks, which his famous client Trump frequently bills as “fake news.”

In a two-part tweet thread, Dershowitz stated, “Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn’t actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC, and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come.”

The lawyer and Harvard professor continued, in part riffing that the cable networks “characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.”

Twitter users responded with quick and fiery wit to the claim that the media misconstrued his statements:

Exact quote from Dershowitz: “If a president does something that he thinks will help him get elected, in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.” https://t.co/8axFWV53OM — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 30, 2020

Your words are your words. Democratic managers contested your argument in astonishment on the floor. Your team had hours to correct the record. Instead you leaned into it. https://t.co/npMxq0PLyz — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 30, 2020

“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.” @AlanDersh https://t.co/RI5kxpuqQD — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 30, 2020

That is exactly what you said. Watch the actual video rather than the tape that is playing in your mind. https://t.co/cYZgxCFodf — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) January 30, 2020

So, what are the limits on what the president can do that illustrates the difference between conduct to benefit himself from conduct that helps him get re-elected? https://t.co/zMztyIsW7s — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) January 30, 2020

I listened to the whole thing. You’re argument flies in the face of established FEC law. https://t.co/zCS58vdn3s — NEMESIS ENFORCER (@JAMALIGLE) January 30, 2020

“Your election is in the public interest, and if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.” Alan Dershowitz,

29 Jan 2020, https://t.co/FXDHi4h8el — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 30, 2020

Now, Professor Dershowitz is saying he did not say what he actually said during yesterday’s #ImpeachmentTrial Q&A. https://t.co/DRBMHai4bG — Bernie Tafoya (@BernieTafoya) January 30, 2020

i heard it. you said it. go away. https://t.co/4wWWGMUYrk — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 30, 2020

Dersh claims his comments are being misrepresented. This is what he said yesterday: “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.” https://t.co/bMWzdBrUiX — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) January 30, 2020

