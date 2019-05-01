Attorney General Bill Barr ended his opening statement today by addressing his conversation with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding his concerns raised in a now-released letter.

Mueller said to Barr in the letter, regarding his summary letter on the full report, “The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions. We communicated that concern to the department on the morning of March 25. There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Barr testified today defending his letter and said, “I offered Bob Mueller the opportunity to review that letter before it went out and he declined.”

After receiving the letter from Mueller raising concerns, Barr said he called the special counsel to ask what his issue was:

“I asked him if he was suggesting that the March 24th letter was inaccurate, and he said no, but that the press reporting had been inaccurate, and that the press was reading too much into it. And I asked him specifically what his concern was, and he said that his concern focused on his explanation of why he did not reach a conclusion on obstruction and he wanted more put out on that issue.”

Barr said Mueller wanted executive summaries put out there, or at least other material explaining his decision.

“But he was very clear with me,” the AG added, “that he was not suggesting we had misrepresented his report.”

