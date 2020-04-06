After Monday night’s coronavirus task force press briefing, Anderson Cooper tore into President Donald Trump for “hijacking” the proceedings to “rewrite the history of his early and reprehensibly irresponsible response to this virus.”

“What the president showed us today is what the nation’s top scientists have to deal with every day, a president who now es these briefings as a reelection platform, an opportunity to lie, to deflect, to attack, to bully, and cover up his own deadly dismissals of the virus for crucial weeks,” he said.

He called out Trump’s attacks on the official in the HHS OIG office after the inspector general’s office sent out a report flagging serious issues with the national response to coronavirus, including a continued lack of tests across the country.

“This is what the president is clinging to, claiming that testing always has been great. It hasn’t. Still not. Hospitalization rates and fatalities expected to increase dramatically from the coronavirus.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]