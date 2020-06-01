CNN’s Anderson Cooper went on a tear against President Donald Trump Monday night after his address to the country on the protests and riots going on across the country over the killing of George Floyd.

He questioned the idea of Trump labeling himself “the president of law and order”:

“What the president doesn’t seem to know or care is that the vast majority of those protesting — they, too, are calling for law and order. A black man killed with four officers holding him down, a knee to the neck for more than eight minutes, nearly three minutes of which he was no longer conscious for, that’s not law and order. That’s murder. Stopping and frisking a young black man simply because he’s a black man, that’s not law and order.”

“The president seems to think that dominating black people, dominating peaceful protesters is law and order,” Cooper continued. “It’s not. He calls them thugs. Who is the thug here? Hiding in a bunker, hiding behind a suit, who is the thug?”

Cooper even went so far as to warn that “I’ve seen societies fall apart as a reporter,” telling viewers, ” I’ve seen people dying in the streets while protesting. I’ve seen countries ripped apart by hate and misinformation and lies and political demagogues and racism. We can’t let that happen here.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

