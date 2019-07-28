MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell reacted today to the reports that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is set to step down soon as “a real setback for the intelligence community.”

She commended his tenure and his “honest answer” to a White House announcement at the time about an upcoming visit from Vladimir Putin, in a now-infamous moment in an interview last year with Mitchell:

As Mitchell noted, Trump’s complaints about intel leaders went public following an assessment offered by Coats on Iran.

She also said this afternoon that Coats leaving within the next few days would be “terrible timing,” given the multiple acting secretaries in place right now and the congressional recess.

“This is the most important intelligence job in our government,” she said. “To have a shake-up right now for personal and petty reasons, not for any cause, is pretty extraordinary. I think that especially if he’s going to be replaced by someone who is not fact based” (referring to the reporting that Congressman John Ratcliffe may be Trump’s top choice).

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

