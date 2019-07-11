AOC Calls Out Pelosi’s ‘Pattern’ of Singling Out Women of Color But Insists Speaker is ‘Absolutely Not’ Racist
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is keeping the feud with Nancy Pelosi going, because on Thursday, she defended her comments about how the house speaker is “outright disrespectful” to her and “newly-elected women of color.”
Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez have been ad odds with each other ever since the former dismissed the clout of the congressional left-wing, and the two have clashed on whether Democrats need to start acting more progressively. Ocasio-Cortez took things up a notch on Wednesday when she said in an interview that Pelosi’s attitude to the progressive wing “got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful…the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”
CNN’s Manu Raju asked Ocasio-Cortez to elaborate on Thursday, and she said she was “pointing out a pattern” about how Pelosi refers to her colleagues.
Just asked @aoc if she stands by her comment that Pelosi singles out women of color. “Well I think it’s really just pointing out a pattern, right? We’re not talking just about progressives, it’s singling out four individuals and knowing the media environment we’re operating in..”
…knowing the amount of death threats we get, knowing the amount of concentration of attention, I think it’s worth asking why.”
However, Ocasio-Cortez also says she doesn’t think Pelosi is racist.
I asked AOC if she thinks Pelosi has racial animus or is racist, and she said: “No, no, absolutely not, absolutely not.”
