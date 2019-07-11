comScore

AOC Calls Out Pelosi’s ‘Pattern’ of Singling Out Women of Color But Insists Speaker is ‘Absolutely Not’ Racist

By Ken MeyerJul 11th, 2019, 11:24 am

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is keeping the feud with Nancy Pelosi going, because on Thursday, she defended her comments about how the house speaker is “outright disrespectful” to her and “newly-elected women of color.”

Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez have been ad odds with each other ever since the former dismissed the clout of the congressional left-wing, and the two have clashed on whether Democrats need to start acting more progressively. Ocasio-Cortez took things up a notch on Wednesday when she said in an interview that Pelosi’s attitude to the progressive wing “got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful…the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Ocasio-Cortez to elaborate on Thursday, and she said she was “pointing out a pattern” about how Pelosi refers to her colleagues.

However, Ocasio-Cortez also says she doesn’t think Pelosi is racist.

