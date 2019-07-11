Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is keeping the feud with Nancy Pelosi going, because on Thursday, she defended her comments about how the house speaker is “outright disrespectful” to her and “newly-elected women of color.”

Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez have been ad odds with each other ever since the former dismissed the clout of the congressional left-wing, and the two have clashed on whether Democrats need to start acting more progressively. Ocasio-Cortez took things up a notch on Wednesday when she said in an interview that Pelosi’s attitude to the progressive wing “got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful…the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Ocasio-Cortez to elaborate on Thursday, and she said she was “pointing out a pattern” about how Pelosi refers to her colleagues.

Just asked @aoc if she stands by her comment that Pelosi singles out women of color. “Well I think it’s really just pointing out a pattern, right? We’re not talking just about progressives, it’s singling out four individuals and knowing the media environment we’re operating in..” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 11, 2019

…knowing the amount of death threats we get, knowing the amount of concentration of attention, I think it’s worth asking why.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 11, 2019

However, Ocasio-Cortez also says she doesn’t think Pelosi is racist.

I asked AOC if she thinks Pelosi has racial animus or is racist, and she said: “No, no, absolutely not, absolutely not.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 11, 2019

[Photo via Saul Loeb/Getty Images]

