‘Are You SERIOUS?!’ CNN’s Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow Stunned To Learn DeSantis Got Married — At Disney World?!

CNN anchors Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow were stunned to learn that Florida Governor and Disney antagonist Ron DeSantis actually got married at — wait for it — Disney World.

DeSantis recently issued a series of threats, using a humor-signaling affect, to use a parcel of land adjacent to Walt Disney World for a variety of purposes as part of his ongoing feud with the company he accuses of being “woke.”

“People have said, you know, maybe, maybe have another — maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks. Uh, someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison,” DeSantis said at a press conference Monday. “Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are, are, are endless.”

It was the latest escalation in a running battle over the company’s policies.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, CNN analyst Alyssa Farah Griffin joined Harlow and Lemon to offer her take on DeSantis, ripping him for his focus on anti-LGBTQ issues that she says alienate “a generation” of voters.

Lemon called out DeSantis for unwisely feuding with the iconic company, and Griffin dropped the shocking detail on them:

ON LEMON: Who fights with Disney? Who fights with who fights with Mickey Mouse? Come on! Come on. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Weirdly. I think he got married at Disney, too, so DeSantis is… POPPY HARLOW: Did he really?!? DON LEMON: Are you SERIOUS?!? ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Yeah, I think he did. DON LEMON: He did! ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: By the way, this is going to. DON LEMON: UUUHHH! At The Magic Castle or whatever? POPPY HARLOW: Kingdom. DON LEMON: Kingdom? Magic Kingdom? ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: June is Pride Month. Every major corporation in America is going to be flying the flag to fight with all of them, because that is where the mood of the country is.

DeSantis acknowledged the “irony” after he wrote about the wedding in his book, which followed earlier reporting on the DeSantis nuptials.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

